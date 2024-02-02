Eagles Autism Foundation to give $6.2 million to 34 research and community projects

The birds are doing great work for the community off the field.

The Eagles Autism Foundation announced Thursday that 34 projects specializing in "cutting-edge autism research and care" will receive $6.2 million in funding.

The proceeds all come from last year's Eagles Autism Challenge as well as other foundation-related fundraising initiatives.

Drexel University and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania are among some of the local programs that will receive funding for research.

Additionally, local organizations that are "actively enhancing the lives of those affected by autism" will receive funding such as A Step Up Academy, Center for Autism, Center for Autism Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Ken’s Krew and Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support.

“The purpose of going through this rigorous process each year is to fund the most progressive forms of autism research and care,” Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. “A scientific review panel made up of some of the world’s brightest minds and thought leaders, led once again by Dr. DiCicco-Bloom, carefully vetted each proposal with tremendous detail and precision. We congratulate the institutions and community-based organizations that were selected this year and hope their innovation inspires others to continue supporting the autism community in transformational ways.”

The 7th annual Eagles Autism Challenge will take place on Saturday, May 18, according to the organization.

