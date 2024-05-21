A kid from Philadelphia had his dream come true thanks to the Sunshine Foundation who gave him an Eagles-themed bedroom makeover.

13-year-old Ryan Lewis lives with Cerebral Palsy and was granted a Special Dream with a newly painted green room with Eagles and sports-themed sheets for his bed.

“Ryan loves his new bedroom set; he said it makes him feel older. He loves bedtime, he has a big bed now. He said Thank You so very much,” Ryan's mom said.

The Sunshine Foundation is an organization that makes dreams come true for children living with life-long severe chronic illnesses and conditions including level three autism, sickle cell disease, blindness and others.

For Ryan's dream to come true, the Corvette Club of Delaware Valley and the Corvette Enthusiasts Community Foundation made generous donations to help pay for his new bedroom.

The Sunshine Foundation says that the most common request is to visit Legoland, Universal Studios, Disney World and SeaWorld. Other requests include shopping sprees, adaptive tricycles and outdoor playsets.