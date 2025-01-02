Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the Eagles Wild Card Round playoff game went on sale Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Eagles officials said that the tickets would only be available at Ticketmaster.com and all tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.

As the winners of the NFC East Division -- and owners of the No. 2 seed in the conference -- the Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders on either Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 or Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In a statement, officials with the Eagles noted that there will be a four-ticket limit per household and, due to the high demand, fans were encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

Just who the Birds will play in the Wild Card Round playoff game will be decided in Week 18 of the NFL season, while the specific date and time of the team’s Wild Card Round playoff game will be determined by the NFL.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.