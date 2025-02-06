Philadelphia is going green, and it's not just the jerseys. As excitement for Super Bowl 59 ramps up, local businesses are taking advantage and making sure all Birds fans are ready for Sunday.

Rachael Thomas, who works out of Di’s Color Crazy Salon in South Philadelphia, posted her unique Eagles-themed nail designs to social media. She tells NBC10 she’s been getting non-stop interest ever since.

“I’ve had non-stop inquiries, and I’ve booked so many appointments this week just for Super Bowl nails,” said Thomas. “Normally I would be doing Valentine’s nails right now. No hearts…all footballs.”

Amber Reis-Krugar works at Essentials Salon in Warrington, PA. She and her co-workers are offering green-dyed hair extensions right now for $10 a tape-in. She also used social media to spread the word.

Reis-Krugar tells NBC10 that current clients love the pop of green to support the birds, and the salon loves seeing new clients because of the promotion.

“It’s just so fun to get into the spirit in nice, affordable ways,” said Reis-Krugar. “So even if it’s something small like colorful tape-ins…it really is just so nice to get new faces in the door.”

