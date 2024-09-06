Trending

Eagles vs. Packers pregame at Corinthians Arena

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A general interior view of the Arena Corinthians prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A general interior view of the Arena Corinthians prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A general interior view of the Arena Corinthians prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A general interior view of the Arena Corinthians prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A detail view the interior of the Arena Corinthians prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: A detail view of the field prior to an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
