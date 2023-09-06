Eagles vs. Patriots: How to watch pregame and postgame coverage

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to kick off their season, Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. against the New England Patriots.

NBC10, the official television station of the Philadelphia Eagles, will have extensive pregame and postgame coverage that day.

Eagles Gameday Kickoff

Eagles Gameday Kickoff will air at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on NBC10 and stream live on the NBC10 app in the video embedded on top of this article.

The special will feature the following:

An exclusive feature with Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, whose record setting season a year ago was highlighted by his success on 4th down. Can he do it again? It’s our fourth and final, “Storyline to Watch.”

Exclusive interviews with the members of the Birds Core Four. Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson have all been Eagles for more than a decade. For what might be the last time, they open a season together.

Ross Tucker and Mike Quick provide their expert game analysis

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Amy Fadool hosts

Eagles Gameplan

Eagles Gameplan will air at 10 a.m. Sunday on NBC10 and stream live on the NBC10 app in the video embedded on top of this article.

The special will feature the following:

The most extensive game breakdown show in Philly returns with exclusive and extensive analysis of the Birds and Pats.

Mike Quick and Ike Reese provide the expert analysis, along with special guests in studio.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark hosts

Sunday Night Football

The return of Sunday Night Football will feature two of the Eagles biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. You can watch the game live on NBC10 starting at 8:15 p.m. or on Peacock.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, NBC10 will air a 20-minute newscast followed by Philly Live: Sports Edition. You can watch both on NBC10 or on the NBC10 app in the video embedded on top of this article.

Philly Live: Sports Edition will feature the following:

Full Eagles highlights, plus game analysis with Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks and the NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles postgame live crew

John Clark’s full postgame report from New England

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Danny Pommells will host

After Philly Live: Sports Edition, Eagles Gameday Final will air on NBC10 and on the NBC10 app in the video embedded on top of this article.

Eagles Gameday Final will feature the following: