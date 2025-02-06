‘Fly Eagles Fly': Billboard in Kansas City trolls Chiefs fans

A billboard outside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City invites Chiefs fans to call for a pep rally. Instead, callers are treated to the Eagles fight song.

A marketing company from Wilmington, Del. -- that also has offices in Philly and Bloomsburg -- is playing a light-hearted trick on fans of the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX with a billboard outside their stadium.

Since Feb. 4, 2025, representatives of the marketing communications agency Aloysius Butler & Clark has had a billboard set up along I-435 outside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City that reads "816-323-GOKC—call for a pep rally in your pocket."

However, when Chiefs fans call the number on the bright red and white billboard they are treated to the rousing sounds of the Eagles fight song.

"Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory..."

And, if a breath spray company can attempt to troll Eagles fans with a billboard at the Linc, turnabout is fair play.

The company said, in a statement on the billboard that hundreds of people called the number in the first 24 hours that it was in place.

Also, for every call to the number, Aloysius Butler & Clark will make donations to the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City’s Hunt Family Foundation.

The company plans to donate up to $5,000 total, based on the number of calls received between Feb. 4 and the game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

“AB&C is incredibly proud to be a part of the Philadelphia community and grateful for the opportunities it’s given us as a business,” said Colleen Masters, AB&C’s executive creative director in a statement. “To honor this pride, we wanted to give back to two great charities in a meaningful but uniquely Philly way. Like any proud part of the Philadelphia community, we take our sports seriously. With the Eagles in the big game, this seemed like a great chance to take our team spirit well beyond our borders. We did this for every loyal Eagles fan out there—and even more importantly, for the communities of both teams.”

As of about 10 a.m. on Thursday, representatives with Aloysius Butler & Clark said they had already received over 1,000 calls.

