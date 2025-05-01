Frank Caliendo talks Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, Jon Gruden on latest Takeoff

This week on the Takeoff podcast, John Clark talks with comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo about how sports legends reacted to his pitch perfect impressions of Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith and John Madden. Plus, we give Barrett Brooks a call from his former coach Jon Gruden. 😉
Check out Frank Caliendo at Helium Comedy Club on May 18th.
00:00 - Frank Caliendo
01:51 - Daryl Morey
03:09 - Draft prank calls
06:55 - Jon Gruden
09:57 - Favorite impersonation
10:25 - Charles Barkley
13:16 - John Madden
14:18 - Mel Kiper
15:31 - 1 gorilla vs 100 men
19:08 - Talkin about practice
22:28 - Stephen A. Smith
24:52 - Getting the look
26:34 - Calling Barrett Brooks
