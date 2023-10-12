Game 4 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves will have a later start time Thursday night.

The game will now start at 8:07 p.m. (EST) at Citizens Bank Park. It will air on TBS.

The change in time is due to the Arizona Diamondback sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

Up 2-1 in their best-of-five series after crushing the Braves 10-2 on Wednesday, the Phillies have the chance to eliminate Atlanta and advance to the National League Championship Series where they would face the Diamondbacks and have home field advantage.

The Phils will also wear their powder blue uniforms when they take the field.