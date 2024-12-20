What to Know After 38 years as a radio host and personality on SportsRadio 94WIP, Howard Eskin has signed off the Philadelphia radio station.

Philadelphia sports radio legend Howard Eskin says he is leaving WIP -- the radio station that arguably defines him after nearly four decades on the air.

"After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station’s sports talk franchise in 1986," Eskin posted on social media on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. "I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I’m looking forward to what comes next career-wise. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Thank you."

There will be no going away party on air.

“My dad, Howard Eskin, is no longer going to be on WIP, starting now,” Eskin’s son Spike Eskin – a co-host of the radio station’s afternoon drive show -- said as he took the airwaves Friday afternoon. Spike Eskin said his father would not be disappearing from the sports world.

Eskin, 73, was part of SportsRadio 94WIP's lineup since way back in the 610 AM radio days. Along the way the host they called "King" became known for his opinions, takes and calling some listeners and subjects "losers." Eskin also made an impact on pro athletes, listeners and formed many friendships.

Eskin's announcement came months after he was banned by the Phillies from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season due to what was described as an "unwelcome kiss" toward an Aramark employee. The 76ers also barred Eskin from their training facility.

"I feel awful about that—I really do," Eskin said on-air back in July. "I apologized to her at the time of the incident, and I apologize again now. I'm truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don't intend to comment on this any further and hopefully you understand."

Eskin -- who previously worked as a sportscaster for NBC10 -- has continued to work as a sideline reporter during Eagles radio broadcasts on WIP this season. He made no reference if he will continue in that role, only hinting that he plans to continue working.

