Gritty is getting into the holiday spirit!

The beloved mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers surprised students at a South Philadelphia recreation center while dressed as Santa Claus to give out early Christmas presents.

Gritty Claus was at the East Passyunk Community Center on the 1000 block of Mifflin Street in South Philadelphia on Thursday. He surprised the students with tickets to the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular.

The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular will be open starting on Friday, November 17 at FDR Park.

Tinseltown's first-ever "Rec Center Night" will take place on November 30 for families from Philadelphia's recreation centers.

500 tickets to Tinseltown will be donated to five recreation centers throughout South Philadelphia.

The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular will have light sculptures and displays of over 2.5 million lights that will be spread out over 9 acres. Visitors will also have a chance to see a 60-foot light tunnel and Santa's sleigh.