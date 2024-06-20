How to watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in men's College World Series final

One college is about to make history.

With the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies reaching the 2024 men's College World Series final Wednesday, each team crossed uncharted territory.

Neither program has ever won the competition, so one side is about to triumph with a first CWS title.

The Volunteers made the final as the No. 1 seed, most recently knocking out No. 8 Florida State. The No. 3 Aggies eliminated the Florida Gators, who were runners-up last year.

Here's what to know about the Tennessee-Texas A&M College World Series final:

Who is in the 2024 College World Series final?

No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Texas A&M will compete in the 2024 final.

When is the 2024 College World Series final?

These are the dates for the three games:

Game 1: Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m. ET

Where is the 2024 College World Series final?

The final will be held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

How to watch the 2024 College World Series final

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of how to watch the final:

Game 1: ESPN

Game 2: ABC

Game 3: ESPN

How many games is the 2024 College World Series final?

The final is a best-of-three series, so the first team to two wins claims the trophy.