Hurts, Barkley visit The Tonight Show, shotgun beers with the offensive line

When you win the Super Bowl -- or the World Series, the Stanley Cup, the NBA Championship, or really any professional sports victory -- you can celebrate however you want.

And, in some cases, that means crushing beers like a wild animal.

Which is exactly how many of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated shortly after winning Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

Then, on Tuesday, Super Bowl MVP and Eagles QB1, Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley -- along with most of the offensive line -- got to showcase their beer chugging abilities with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on NBC.

But, the Birds' visit to Studio 6B in New York City's Rockefeller Center was about more than beer drinking and can crushing.

While chatting with Fallon, Hurts discussed his cell phone background -- a photo of himself on the field shortly after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII -- and how he uses it as motivation.

The Eagles quarterback also discussed the team's success with the famed 'tush push' play -- though, he insisted that he doesn't call it that.

"That's not what I call it," said Hurts. "You know, I'm not going to say what I call it. Everybody came up with their own name for it: 'The Brotherly Shove,' 'The Tush Push,' all these different things. It's not that."

Though he refused to discuss what he actually calls the Eagles oft-successful one-yard gaining play with Fallon, in the past he's said that, when he's calls the play, it's simply called the "quarterback sneak."

For the record, Barkley said he thought it was called "The Tush Push," when he joined the team.

He also said he has the easiest role when the play is called.

"I'm the one that pushes the tush," said a smiling Barkley.

There was also a sweet moment when Fallon played a voicemail that Barkley's 6-year-old daughter, Jada, left for her dad before the Super Bowl.

"I know you're going to win. But, if you don't that is okay. I will always, always love you," Jada said in the recording.

The pair took a moment to discuss the Super Bowl and their celebrations afterward, before they were joined by Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton and Jordan Mailata to shotgun some beers in celebration of their victory.

It's not clear who won the shotgun challenge after they drank their brews, but it's certain that Hurts lost the drinking game.

He didn't even try.

Instead, poured his all over Dickerson.

Maybe he's saving himself for Friday's parade.

