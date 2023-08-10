It’s almost time, Eagles fans! This weekend, the Birds take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

NBC10 is helping you get pumped up for the upcoming season with a full hour of Eagles specials Thursday evening.

First, we’ll take a look back at last year’s run to the Super Bowl with the special “It’s a Philly Thing: The Story of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles,” starting at 7 p.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m. we’ll have an encore presentation of our Eagles Gameday Season Preview.

Watch both specials on NBC10 and in the video embedded at the top of this article starting Thursday night at 7 p.m.!