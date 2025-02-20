Jalen Hurts game-worn cleats being auctioned off, all proceeds to benefit CHOP

Jalen Hurts’ My Cause My Cleats Being Auctioned to Benefit CHOP

Ever wanted to walk in Jalen Hurts shoes? Well, now is your chance.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is auctioning off his game-worn cleats, and all the proceeds will go towards Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats. And this year, the Super Bowl MVP chose CHOP.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Back in November of last year, Hurts visited with three of CHOP's oncology patients to custom design the cleats. Then, they got to attend a game and even receive a pair of their own special cleats.

Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

So, if you love football, philanthropy, and Jalen Hurts, this is your chance to own a piece of NFL history and support a great cause.

The cleats are already being auctioned off, with the bidding officially open. The auction will close on March 8. Visit nflauction.nfl.com for more information.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.