Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is putting up big numbers both on and off the field. Hurts’ foundation reached the $100,000 milestone in his ongoing campaign to donate $5,000 to air conditioning units in Philadelphia schools for every touchdown he scores this season.

With 22 touchdowns through 10 weeks so far, Hurts will donate $110,000 to Philadelphia schools as part of his “Keep It Cool Initiative.” Hurts’ foundation reached the $100,000 benchmark during the Eagles’ blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In 2023, the Keep It Cool Initiative provided air conditioning and electrical infrastructure upgrades for over 5,000 students, staff and teachers in the Philadelphia School District.

At the start of the 2024-25 school year, 63 Philadelphia schools had to dismiss early amid extreme heat due to inadequate air conditioning. Fans can contribute to the Keep It Cool Initiative through the Jalen Hurts Foundation website.