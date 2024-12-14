Who will win on Sunday: The Philadelphia Eagles (GO BIRDS!) or the...*checks notes*...Pittsburgh Steelers?

Well, two Pennsylvania lawmakers are facing off in a bet over exactly that question with very high stakes hanging in the balance.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is betting against Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker over Sunday's rivalry game.

I bet @PhillyMayor — when the Steelers win, she wears a Steelers hat all day and proclaims at City Hall:



Sheetz > Wawa (obv)



If Philly wins (unlikely 🙄), I vote in an Eagles hat and proclaim in the U.S. Senate:



Wawa > Sheetz (a filthy lie) pic.twitter.com/5dUyuW1m3R — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 13, 2024

In a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sen. Fetterman said that if the Steelers win, Mayor Parker will have to wear that team's hat all day AND announce the (very false) proclamation that Sheetz is better the Wawa.

On the flipside, if the Steelers lose then Fetterman says he'll wear an Eagles hat on the floor of the Senate and announce the (correct) proclamation that Wawa is better than Sheetz.

I made a friendly bet with @SenFettermanPA on tomorrow’s game with our Eagles vs. his Steelers.



When the @Eagles win tomorrow, Senator Fetterman will wear an Eagles hat on Monday wherever he goes. And, I’ll suggest that he greet people in Washington with our signature Philly… pic.twitter.com/hkS9t3Bmaa — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) December 14, 2024

It seems as though Parker agrees to these terms because on Saturday she also announced their bet on X and added that Fetterman should also greet everyone he meets on Monday with "Go Birds!" rather than a traditional hello.

Parker seems confident in her side of the bet and even said on her X account that Saquon Barkley will help us against the Steelers Sunday.

So, who will win? Stay tuned.