Philadelphia Eagles

Who will win? Fetterman bets Mayor Parker in Sunday's game between Eagles, Steelers

By Emily Rose Grassi

Who will win on Sunday: The Philadelphia Eagles (GO BIRDS!) or the...*checks notes*...Pittsburgh Steelers?

Well, two Pennsylvania lawmakers are facing off in a bet over exactly that question with very high stakes hanging in the balance.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is betting against Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker over Sunday's rivalry game.

In a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sen. Fetterman said that if the Steelers win, Mayor Parker will have to wear that team's hat all day AND announce the (very false) proclamation that Sheetz is better the Wawa.

On the flipside, if the Steelers lose then Fetterman says he'll wear an Eagles hat on the floor of the Senate and announce the (correct) proclamation that Wawa is better than Sheetz.

It seems as though Parker agrees to these terms because on Saturday she also announced their bet on X and added that Fetterman should also greet everyone he meets on Monday with "Go Birds!" rather than a traditional hello.

Parker seems confident in her side of the bet and even said on her X account that Saquon Barkley will help us against the Steelers Sunday.

So, who will win? Stay tuned.

