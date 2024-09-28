Knicks finalizing trade for Karl-Anthony Towns: Reports

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on February 24, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The New York Knicks are finalizing a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns, multiple reports said Friday night.

In return, the Timberwolves are reportedly getting back Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Towns posted to X late Friday with just "..." in a possible reaction to the news.

The trade will reunite Towns with Knicks head coach Tom Thiboduea, who coached Towns and the Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

For the Knicks, the trade capped off what has been a busy offseason that has included resigning Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal, trading for Mikal Bridges and signing free agent OG Anunoby.