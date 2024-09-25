Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials are expected to provide a 'very detailed' update to the ongoing effort to bring a new arena for the 76ers to Center City on Wednesday.

Parker promised on Tuesday that she would provide an update to an agreement that would "cross every T and dot every I," to ensure that the Philadelphia Sixers stay in the City of Brotherly Love.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join city officials to provide more details on an agreement that would bring a new arena complex for the Philadelphia 76ers to Center City. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Wednesday's event comes about a week after Parker made a surprise announcement on social media that an agreement had been reached for the 76 Place plan to bring an arena for the Sixers to Market Street in Center City.

As your Mayor, I'm speaking from my City Hall office with a very important announcement. I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home.



The plan to bring 76 Place at Market East -- a $1.3 billion arena that would be home to the Philadelphia 76ers -- to Center City has had a long-winding and contentious history, with many of those who live closest to the proposed location for the arena vocal in their opposition of the arena.

Parker has not yet said how this deal was reached, if any concessions were made by the city or organizers to ensure the plan could move forward, or if steps were made to quell the concerns that opponents of the plan have expressed.

But, she said in a statement that she had heard the concerns and was committed to working with the community of the city's nearby Chinatown neighborhood.

"I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People of Philadelphia. To the People of Chinatown, please know that I hear you. We have the best Chinatown in the United States, and I am committed to working together to support it. I'll have a lot more to say in a formal presentation coming soon," Parker said.

Officials will gather on Wednesday afternoon, at about 5:30 p.m. the Pennsylvania Convention Center to announce the details of the agreement for 76 Place.

