Fight erupts after NASCAR All-Star Race with Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. trading blows

The NASCAR All-Star Race got heated Sunday night.

Moments after the exhibition event at North Wilkesboro Speedway ended, a fight broke out between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with pit crews, media and even a family member getting involved.

Here's a look at what happened:

PUNCHES THROWN AT NORTH WILKESBORO 👀 pic.twitter.com/jLCrcf1noA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 20, 2024

Now, you might have some questions. Why were Busch and Stenhouse mad at each other? Why is Stenhouse wearing street clothes and not his driver suit? And who are all these other people joining in? Let's dive into it.

It all started in the opening moments of the 200-lap race -- which, by the way, Joey Logano won.

Deeper in the field, Stenhouse started directly behind Busch. Stenhouse, driving the No. 47 Chevy, drove underneath Busch and pinned his No. 8 Chevy in a tough spot. There's debate between the two drivers on if they made any contact, but Busch got into the wall. Exactly one lap later, at the beginning of the second lap, Busch sent Stenhouse slamming into the outside wall to end his night.

Busch felt he was bumped into the wall on the lap prior, Stenhouse claims he didn't touch Busch's car and both drivers were clearly unhappy to be starting in the back of the pack.

While Busch was able to continue on and finish the race in 10th, Stenhouse's night was over and he finished last. Instead of driving back to the infield, Stenhouse parked his car in Busch's pit stall, chatted with his crew and then walked away.

But for the next hour and a half, he had nowhere to go. North Wilkesboro, unlike most NASCAR tracks, doesn't have a tunnel to enter and exit the infield, so Stenhouse was stuck waiting in the middle of the track until the race ended. He changed at his team hauler and simply waited for Busch.

As for the others in the fight, it was quite the range of characters. There were pit crew members for both Busch's Richard Childress Racing team and Stenhouse's JTG Daugherty Racing team. Then there were media members trying to capture the moment -- and some, like FOX's Bob Pockrass and SiriusXM's Davey Segal, who caught ricochet shots. Oh, and the family member? That was Ricky Stenhouse Sr., who charged at Busch after his son was dragged to the ground.

Ricky Stenhouse Sr. probably going to feel that one tomorrow. https://t.co/4Yk9HDBWAh — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 20, 2024

Busch and Stenhouse won't have much time to get over this one, either. The Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season, this Sunday night.