NASCAR at Kansas: Schedule, watch info, picks for Hollywood Casino 400

And then there were 12.

Four drivers were eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs last week, as the second round is set to get underway Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Kansas has hosted a playoff race every year since 2004, when the first postseason was held. The 1.5-mile oval produced the closest finish in NASCAR history earlier this season, when Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher at the finish line by 0.001 seconds.

So, who is racing in Kansas? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Hollywood Casino 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Kansas?

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 38 drivers will be split into two groups (found here) with each group getting 20 minutes of free practice and then competing in two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

Each driver will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 38 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 28 (streaming)

Sunday, Sept. 29 (USA Network and streaming)

Countdown to Green: 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Hollywood Casino 400: 3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Cup Series Post Race: 6 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Kansas entry list, drivers

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Kansas – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

The headliner is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who will drive the No. 84 for his seventh of nine starts this season. Then there’s Ty Dillon and Kaz Grala, who will continue their part-time schedules for Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively. Elsewhere, J.J. Yeley will make his fifth start of the season for NY Racing Team.

Also of note, Justin Haley and Corey LaJoie will swap rides after a trade was announced last week between Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing. Haley takes over the No. 7 for Spire, LaJoie will finish the season in the No. 51 for RWR.

Here’s the full entry list for Kansas:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kubota Tractors 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Bed Bath & Beyond 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Solomon Plumbing 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing BetMGM 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Bed Bath & Beyond 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Wurth 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Remixers.com 16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing FitRx 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Menards 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing South Point Hotel & Casino 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Horizon Hobby 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye-Barker 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club AdventHealth 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Team 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing DraftKings 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Dillons/NOS Energy 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Children's Mercy Hospital 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar/Dollar Tree 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 entry list

NASCAR Kansas predictions, picks, favorites

Two drivers have ruled this track in recent years: Larson and Hamlin.

Since 2022 at Kansas (five races), the two have combined for two wins, nine top-fives, 10 top-10s and 444 laps led – ranking first or second in all four categories. Larson won there in May, while Hamlin won the spring race last year.

Beyond Larson and Hamlin, many of the other playoff drivers are set up for success at Kansas. Elliott leads all drivers with a 10.2 average finish in 17 starts, with top-12 finishes in 13 of his last 14 races. There’s also Reddick, who won the Kansas playoff race last fall for 23XI Racing.

The Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing and the Chevrolets of Hendrick Motorsports are typically leading the pack at Kansas. Aside from Hamlin, JGR has Bell (three Kansas poles) and Truex (12.6 average finish). Wallace is a past Kansas winner for 23XI, and the duo of Byron (seven top-10s) and Bowman (four straight top-10s) have strong Kansas history to match their HMS teammates Larson and Elliott.

Aside from the powerhouse Toyota and Chevy drivers, Ford teammates Logano and Blaney expect to make some noise. The former is a three-time Kansas winner, though he hasn’t found victory lane since 2020. Blaney is a two-time stage winner at Kansas, but the defending champion hasn’t quite had the finishes there recently (one top-10 in last seven starts).

NASCAR Kansas winners list, race history

Ten of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Kansas, including seven with multiple victories.

Hamlin leads all drivers with four Kansas wins, followed by Johnson and Logano with three apiece. Busch, Truex, Larson and Keselowski have two wins each, and the one-time winners are Elliott (2018), Wallace (2022) and Reddick (2023).

NASCAR playoff standings entering Kansas

The standings are reset for the Round of 12, with each driver getting 3,000 points plus their playoff points earned in the first 29 races. Cindric, Suarez, Bowman and Briscoe are below the cut line, but they have three races to either win or put themselves into the top eight.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Kansas: