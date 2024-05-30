Nelly Korda of the United States looks on during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

What to Know For Nelly Korda, this was a most imperfect 10. The No. 1 player in women's golf had a shocker of a start in the U.S. Women's Open when she made a 10 on her third hole.

Korda hit into the water three times on the par-3 12th hole at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Korda hit her tee shot into a back bunker. Her sand shot went through the green into the water. She dropped on the other side of the stream, and her next two chips rolled back into the water.

Nelly Korda took a 10 on her third hole of the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania on Thursday when she hit three short-game shots into the stream in front of the par-3 12th green.

It was a devastating start for the No. 1 player in women's golf at Lancaster Country Club, a course that already was playing difficult enough that birdies were hard to find.

Korda walked off the green and removed her visor, placing her hand over her forehead for a few seconds before walking over to the next tee. A video crew kept the camera fixed on the walking scorer as “+1” was changed to a “+8" next to her name.

The 12th hole — Korda started her round on No. 10 — had the markings of a problem. It measures 161 yards down the hill to a green that slopes from back to front and has a stream in front of it. The pin was at the front, where the green pitches more severely toward the water.

When Korda's group reached the hole, there were two other groups on the tee waiting to play.

Here is video of her 10th hole struggles:

Her tee shot bounced over the green into a bunker. Korda splashed it out of the sand with too much pace, and it rolled past the pin and kept going down the slope into the water. She took a penalty drop on the other side of the stream and hit a low pitch that hit the bank and rolled back into the water.

She took another penalty drop. Her next pitch flew to the front of the green, and rolled back again into the water. Korda dropped into a crouch, stunned by a U.S. Women's Open that was getting away from her just as she was getting started.

Korda dropped a third time, hit a pitch that flew to the hole and rolled about 8 feet by. She missed the putt and took a septuple-bogey 10.

Korda began her round with a bogey when she didn't have enough club from 160 yards away. Her ball landed just short of the green and rolled some 35 yards down a steep hill. She wound up her first round with a 10-over 80 that tied her for 149th place in the 156 golfer field.

She was the overwhelming favorite coming into the biggest event on the LPGA schedule, a winner in six of her last seven tournaments. That included the first major of the year in the Chevron Championship, where she tied an LPGA record with her fifth win in a row.

Korda has only two Top 10s in the U.S. Women's Open, known as being the toughest test in golf with its difficult setup.

