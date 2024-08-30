NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matt Gaudreau killed by suspected drunk driver in NJ, police say

RALEIGH, NC – APRIL 07: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks on during the warmups of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on April 07, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hurricanes defeat Jackets 3-0. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

NHL player John “Johnny Hockey” Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, police said.

John Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding their bikes north on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township on Thursday at 8:19 p.m. At the same time, Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on County Route 551, according to investigators.

Higgins tried to pass two vehicles ahead of him and entered the southbound lanes, police said. An SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers as they rode their bikes on the right side of the road, according to investigators.

Higgins then tried to pass the SUV and struck the Gaudreau brothers, police said. Both brothers died from their injuries.

Investigators said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto and is currently lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

John Gaudreau was born in Salem, New Jersey, and grew up in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey. He played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA.

Gaudreau entered the NHL in 2014 and played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who released a statement on his death on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday morning.