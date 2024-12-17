It's not every day all the Philadelphia sports mascots show up to your school with the governor and the Eagles.

But thanks to Operation Snowball, this year's holiday season for students in Philadelphia public schools will be one to remember.

Proceeds from "A Philly Special Christmas Party" album by Connor Barwin, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailtata, and Lane Johnson helped buy presents for every student in the city's public school system.

NBC10 tagged along during part of the police-escorted motorcade as the Eagles and state officials made special deliveries to three schools: Eliza B. Kirkbride School, Benjamin Franklin High School, and Alliance for Progress Charter School.

Current and former Birds hand-delivered the presents to some students, including those on the honor roll and junior ROTC.

Also, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson even tagged along, sharing that he is an honorary member of the Bird Gang.

"It’s something never done before, not in Philly, or any other city across the country," said Davidson.

