Penn fires longtime men's basketball coach Steve Donahue

Steve Donahue, who coached the University of Pennsylvania men's basketball team since 2015, has been let go by the college.

On Monday, school officials announced that after nine seasons, Donahue would not be returning to coach next season.

“I’m appreciative of Steve’s long tenure of leadership and service to Penn basketball and our student-athletes, both as an assistant and head coach,” Alanna Wren, director of athletics and recreation for the college said in a statement. “Steve has been steadfast in his commitment to the program and the development of our student-athletes. I’ve always had great respect for his commitment to Ivy values, and he has been a strong representative of Penn during his career. Unfortunately, the competitive success on the court has not been up to our standards. While difficult, a change in leadership is necessary to provide the championship-caliber experience our student-athletes, alumni and fans expect. We wish Steve and his family the best moving forward.”

University of Pennsylvania officials noted that for nine seasons Donahue led Penn's basketball program to a 131-130 record with an even 63-63 record in Ivy league play.

Before his tenure as head coach, Donahue served as the team's assistant coach from 1991 through 2000.

A comment from Donahue was not included in the school's announcement on the end of his time with the team.

School officials said they will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

