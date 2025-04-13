NBC10 has been the proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles for the last decade and a proud partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge since its inception eight years ago. We're celebrating that partnership as well as the amazing work of the Eagles Autism Foundation with our new special, “Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge."

The hour-long special showcases the Philadelphia Eagles’ commitment to families in our region and the innovative ways the team rallies to raise money for autism research. NBC10’s Tracy Davidson will host the special while Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, will join her live.

Be sure to watch, “Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge” on NBC10, the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and on the NBC10 app on Thursday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

You can also watch the segments featured in the special below:

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, thousands of riders, walkers and supporters will head to Lincoln Financial Field to be a part of the eighth annual Eagles Autism Challenge. NBC10 has been the proud partner with the Philadelphia Eagles for the last decade and a proud partner with the Eagles Autism Challenge since its inception eight years ago. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Danny Pommells shows us the event’s history.

Philadelphia Eagles players are helping to raise autism awareness through the Eagles Autism Foundation. NBC10’s Jacqueline London shows us the critical role Landon Dickerson is playing in the foundation and challenge.

Annette Schuster is the co-captain of the Eagles Autism Challenge team, “Mothers Solving Puzzles.” The group’s efforts epitomize the ways in which families can be involved in the challenge and receive support. NBC10’s Lili Zheng shares her story.

A 5th grader from Chadds Ford Elementary School has raised more than $3800 for the Eagles Autism Foundation by inspiring her classmates with special classroom visits as special podcast that spreads awareness. NBC10’s Johnny Archer has the story of Chloe Marinzoli.

Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens and other players raised money in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation through a bartending event and special beef “jurgy” in South Philly. NBC10’s Matt DeLucia has the story.

Less than a week after his critical Pick-six helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Cooper DeJean hosted a special event at the Jersey Shore to raise money and awareness for autism research. NBC10’s Erin Coleman has the story.

Eagles fan Drew Nelson promised to get his leg tattooed if Cooper DeJean signed his leg during an Eagles Autism Foundation event. After Cooper signed his leg, Drew made good on his promise. NBC10’s Matt DeLucia has the story.

Earlier this year, the Eagles Autism Foundation announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, a global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, committed $400,000 in support of the organization’s mission to advance autism research and care programs. NBC10’s Tracy Davidson highlights the partnership.