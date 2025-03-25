Want to be an Eagles Cheerleader? What you need to know about auditions

Ever wanted to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles from the sidelines? Well, here is your chance.

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders have begun their search for talented new candidates to join the team this year.

If interested, you can submit your virtual open-call audition video online now through Monday, April 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders not only cheer on the Birds at games but are also brand ambassadors and entertainers.

Made up of both women and men, the squad represents the Eagles organization year-round, and they have a unique platform to serve as role models, raise awareness and funds for important causes, including the Eagles Autism Foundation, and be media representatives for the team.

To learn more about the audition process and submit an audition, visit philadelphiaeagles.com/cheerleaders/auditions.

