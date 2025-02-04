Meet the lifelong Eagles fan who works as an athletic trainer for the Chiefs

One South Jersey woman grew up loving the Philadelphia Eagles, but this Super Bowl Sunday, she'll be on the other sideline.

Alyssa Runyan -- originally from Morristown -- is a trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs, and she will reluctantly have to put her Eagles fandom to the side this weekend.

After graduating from Perry University, Runyan found herself back close to home, enrolling at Thomas Jefferson University.

At Jefferson, Runyan told NBC10 she had several medical rotations, one even on the sidelines with the Philadelphia Eagles. The experience launched her into her work as an athletic trainer.

"I passed my board certification exam to become a certified athletic trainer, and on top of that, I'm a licensed athletic trainer in the state of Missouri," Runyan shared.

Now that both of her teams are set to face off, Runyan said she feels privileged to have Eagles and Chiefs on her resume.

Runyan also shared that she gets her work ethic from her father, John Runyan, a former Eagle who played through illness and injury.

While her internship with the Chiefs will end with the last play of the big game, Runyan said that her work in athletics won't.

"Seeing all the Eagles captains cross paths with the Chiefs captains, I'm like, wow, these are all the people on the Eagles side that I'm a huge fan of and all the people on the Chiefs side that I see every day. And it is insane being on the biggest stage of football, having experience on both ends and being a fan on both ends, too. It's awesome," said Runyan.

