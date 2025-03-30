Heavy rain, flooding, possible isolated tornado to hit Philly region on Monday

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the Philadelphia region late Monday afternoon into the evening due to storms that are expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and a possible isolated tornado.

“The First Alert is in effect for our entire region tomorrow from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. due to the risk of severe storms. There will still be showers after 9 p.m. in our region, however, the severe risk will end at 9 p.m.,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Robert Johnson said. “There will still be showers after 9 p.m. in our region, however, the severe risk will end at 9 p.m.”

The storm’s main threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado is also possible. The heavy rain will lead to street flooding and possible hail for areas south of Philadelphia.

Will the severe storms impact the Phillies home opener?

The Phillies are set to take on the Colorado Rockies in their home opener on Monday at 3:05 p.m. ET. When the game starts, there will be some spotty showers in Philadelphia. The heavier rain will begin around 5 p.m. and continue to intensify through the night.

As of Sunday evening, Monday's home opener has not been postponed. This article will be updated if that changes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.