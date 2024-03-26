Philadelphia Phillies Phorecast: Rain expected for Home Opener on Thursday

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for Thursday's Home Opener against the Atlanta Braves. If you're heading to Citizens Bank Park, make sure you bring your umbrella or a poncho to keep dry from the expected rain.

As we enter mid-week, we'll begin seeing changes with the weather.

A cold front will cross our region Tuesday night and then practically stall out along the coast.

This will bring the initial batch of showers to our area throughout some of the day on Wednesday and most should be light in nature.

A low-pressure system will develop across the southeast on Wednesday and then lift northeastward through Thursday night along the stalled front.

Some of our latest guidance does show the low farther east which would lead to a drier solution for us for the Phillies Home Opener.

However, other guidance is still suggesting a wet Thursday.

Rain would begin late Wednesday night and become widespread and steady by Thursday morning.

The system and rain would depart late Thursday and Thursday night.

Rainfall amounts at this time would be .5 to one inch for far interior areas of eastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. Areas along Interstate 95 could see one to 1.5 inches of rain with the coast possibly seeing two inches.

It's important to remember that we could see this fluctuate especially given the drier solutions some models have recently been giving us.

Meanwhile, Friday is looking sunny, dry and windy with temperatures in the mid-50s and winds northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

