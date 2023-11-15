The Phillie Phanatic joined volunteers to get ready for this weekend’s tree planting

More than 1,700 trees will be planted around the city this weekend thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and PGW.

On Wednesday, volunteers were joined by the Phillie Phanatic, Ballgirls and the PHS Tree Tender to distribute the trees ahead of this weekend's planting.

244 of the trees being distributed will be tagged with the names of the Phillies' top home run hitters of the 2023 season. Some of the sluggers include Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

These trees named after players are sponsored by PGW thanks to the Phillies Home Runs for Trees program which plants a tree for every home run hit by a Phillies player.

The semi-annual tree planting throughout the Philadelphia region is part of an effort to make the city healthier and greener.