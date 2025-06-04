The parents of a young Phillies fan took to social media as their daughter battles a rare cancer to show just how much the team means to their daughter.

Frankie Smith's parents shared a video over social media saying that she "has watched every game in the hospital."

Young Frankie was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer most common in children known as a Wilms' tumor. However, due to the size of Frankie's tumor, she will need to have her kidney and the tumor removed all together.

Over TikTok Frankie's parents shared that all she has wanted to do is watch the Phillies game from her hospital room.

"She’s facing a tough road ahead, but we’re doing everything we can to bring joy during this time," Frankie's family acknowledged over TikTok.

@dardarbinks898 Our sweet daughter was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer that is most common in young children. She’s facing a tough road ahead, but we’re doing everything we can to bring joy during this time. @Phillies she is your biggest fan. A comment or message would mean the world #wilmstumor #childhoodcancer #phillies #bryceharper ♬ Little Things - Adrián Berenguer

The Phillies team saw the videos of Frankie and is sending a bit of cheer and hope for her.

On Tuesday, the team's TikTok account responded to the family where they said, "The big green guy would love to send over some gifts for Frankie!"

The Smith family responded sharing, "This little thing is a very big thing for our little fighter, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of you for making her dreams come true," and tagged the Phillies.

Frankie's family started a GoFundMe as she battles cancer.