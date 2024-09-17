Phillies fans can sign up for a chance to purchase tickets to postseason games at Citizens Bank Park

In anticipation of the Phillies advancing to the postseason, the Phillies have announced a ticket opportunity for fans to attend a postseason game at Citizens Bank Park.

“The atmosphere at the ballpark this season has been electric, thanks to the best fans in baseball,” Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations and Projects, John Weber, said. “We’re thrilled about the possibility of another Red October in Philadelphia. We encourage fans to sign up at phillies.com/postseason for a chance to purchase tickets to a postseason game at Citizens Bank Park."

Here's what fans need to know:

Only eligible fans whose registration is selected in the random drawing(s) happening for each round will have the opportunity, subject to availability, to purchase tickets.

Registration for all potential rounds of the postseason on phillies.com/postseason will end on Saturday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Once registered, fans will be eligible for a ticket opportunity for all potential postseason rounds.

Entries randomly selected will be notified via email with an opportunity to purchase postseason home game tickets based upon availability.

Registration does not guarantee you the opportunity to purchase Phillies postseason tickets.

"Given that our season ticket base has doubled to 20,000 in the past two years, ticket availability will be extremely limited through this opportunity," Weber said.

You can find a complete list of rules and terms and conditions here.

Fans may also purchase Phillies postseason tickets via SeatGeek, the Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace of the Phillies and Major League Baseball.