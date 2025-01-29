Philly teen charged with shooting man as Eagles fans celebrated in Center City

A teenager faces charges after he allegedly shot a man in Center City as fans celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl berth over the weekend.

Léelo en español aquí

On Sunday, Jan. 26, around 9:25 p.m., a 20-year-old man approached police officers who were assigned to the Eagles Crowd Detail on 1300 Chestnut Street. The young man had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and hip area. Police took the man to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Investigators then looked through surveillance footage from nearby businesses as well as body-worn camera videos from officers who were in the area. They then identified 18-year-old Amere Wright as a suspect in the shooting and charged him with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, police and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at Wright’s home along the 6100 block of North Broad Street. During the search, police recovered the clothing worn by the suspect in the shooting, as well as a cellphone and a handgun that was loaded with live rounds, investigators said.

Wright was then taken into custody. Court documents showing his legal representation are not yet available.

The shooting was part of a chaotic night in Philadelphia as Eagles fans celebrated the team’s win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. During the celebrations, there were reported shootings, a stabbing, attacks on officers, a driver who struck multiple people in a crowd and an incident in which a Temple University student fell from a light pole in Center City. That student later died from his injuries, a source confirmed with NBC10.