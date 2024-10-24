Philadelphia City Council's meeting for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, was sidetracked just as it began as protesters who oppose a plan to bring a new Sixers arena to Center City filled the chamber with chants.

The interruptions began Thursday morning just as Interim Chief Clerk Liz McCollum-Nazario read the package of legislation on the arena proposal that had been introduced by City Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.).

She had not yet finished introducing the legislation as chants of "no arena!" burst from the crowd gathered to attend the meeting.

During this time, at least one person was ushered out of the meeting and a number of protesters marched through the room as they clapped and chanted, "no arena!"

CHAOS IN COUNCIL : Anti arena activist pause council session with chanting and signs.



One of the leaders of the save China town coalition escorted out by security @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vtB3cPQ2UW — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) October 24, 2024

Eventually, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson was able to settle the crowd.

"Listen up. We have a legislative agenda that will allow all of you ample amount of time to come down to council, several different opportunities, before this bill is voted on, to express your opinions pro or con," he said as the crowd quieted.

The chants began again in earnest after Johnson said the process was fair and transparent.

After about a a half hour, the crowd settled and City Council's scheduled meeting resumed.

