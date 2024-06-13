Red Bull has just about come up with the perfect event for Philadelphians -- a run up a greased pole.

That's right, Philadelphia's favorite sports celebration is now a competition and it even takes place during the Summer Olympics.

Here's your guide to the first-ever Red Bull Championship Run in Philadelphia:

When and where will the 2024 Red Bull Championship Run in Philly be held?

The free event takes place on Saturday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the estuary of Spruce Street Harbor Park at Penn's Landing, organizers said.

What exactly is this greased pole event?

"In a city that is no stranger to champions (and its media-worthy celebrations), Red Bull Championship Run brings a whole new meaning to 'grease the poles,'" organizers announced on June 13, 2024.

Don't plan on climbing the slippery pole, plan to run up it with a goal in mind.

"This time, it’s not about climbing a greased pole," Red Bull said. "It’s about sprinting up a greased telephone pole and testing one’s speed, balance, and will, to grab the flag at the end of the pole."

"No more leisurely climbs: it's an all-out sprint up a greased telephone pole to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat!" excitedly wrote organizers on the event website. "Fueled by the cheers (and jeers) of the crowd, competitors will have to test their speed, balance and will, to grab the flag at the end of the pole.

"The format is simple: grab the flag and advance to the next round. Fail to grab the flag and you'll be relegated to the sidelines, watching in anticipation for your chance at redemption next year. It’s a test of speed, skill and sheer determination."

After every 20 runners the pole gets re-greased, organizers said.

It turns out this all started in Turkey where the Red Bull Yagli Direk originated, organizers said. Yagli Direk translates loosely to "greased pole."

According to event schedule page, the fun includes a DJ set, the playing of the National Anthem and awards.

Want to take the greased pole challenge?

Red Bull is letting pretty much anyone take the potential plunge for a price.

You can click this link to register. It will cost you just $29 (and possibly some of your dignity).

"If no participants grab flag during the main competition the participant that travels the furthest, in the shortest amount of time will be declared the winner," organizers wrote.

The exact prize for winning will be announced closer to the event, organizers said.

Act as quick as you plan to run that pole since the event is capped at 100 participants.

