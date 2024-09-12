Rendering of proposed Sixers arena in Camden shows potential waterfront transformation

A rendering showing what the proposed Sixers arena could look like if it were to be on Camden’s waterfront was released Thursday by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“The rendering shows the potential transformation of Camden’s waterfront at the former state prison site north of the Ben Franklin Bridge,” CEO of NJEDA Tim Sullivan said. “The proposed project is more than just a state-of-the-art arena; it’s open space, new housing, restaurants, and office space, which will help bring new, good-paying jobs to the city.”

Just a little over a week ago, Sullivan wrote a letter to the Sixers expressing “strong interest” in having the arena built in New Jersey and highlighting the possibility of up to $400 million in tax incentives should the move take place.

“Governor Murphy and our entire team know how important this decision is to the future of the franchise and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, and we are committed to bringing the 76ers to Camden,” Sullivan stated in the letter.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed in July that New Jersey officials were speaking with Sixers leadership about possibly relocating the team to Camden before their lease agreement expires with the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia in 2031.

"This transformational project will spur greater economic activity and a bustling, revitalized neighborhood, resulting in a major economic opportunity for Camden and its residents for years to come," Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Sixers currently have a practice facility in Camden which opened in 2016. Sullivan touted New Jersey’s current relationship with the team's ownership and the state’s multiple development projects as part of his pitch.

The Sixers called New Jersey's offer “thoughtful and compelling," though the team is still talking to Philadelphia leaders about a new arena in the city

“The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season," team spokesperson Molly Mita McEndy wrote in an email. “As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”

This comes just one day after hundreds packed into the Convention Center in Philadelphia during a town hall meeting Mayor Cherelle Parker attended. Many were there from and in support of the Save Chinatown Coalition that has opposed the plan for the arena to be built on the border of the Chinatown neighborhood.

The project has the support of many union members in Philly who spoke about the positive impacts the arena could have on the city while preserving Chinatown.