Pres. Biden will be in South Philly on Monday impacting travel for Sixers fans

Editors Note: This article previously stated incorrectly that the Flyers are playing at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The article has been fixed to state the Sixers are playing at 1 p.m. on Monday in South Philly.

If you're heading to the Sixers game on Monday afternoon, be prepared for road closures and delays.

Officials with Comcast Spectator say that road closures will be impacting South Philadelphia near the sports complex because President Joe Biden is expected to visit the area.

The temporary road closures will be in effect between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Fans heading to the Sixers game are being encouraged to arrive early in order to avoid any issues with traffic around the sports complex.