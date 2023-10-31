A prankster made sure Philadelphia's beloved Rocky Statue was in the Halloween spirit.

Early Tuesday an NBC10 photojournalist captured images of the bronze statue of the fictional boxer at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a jack-o'-lantern crushed over Rocky's head. 🎃

That's right, Rocky on Halloween morning was a "Rock-y-lantern."

Léelo en español aquí.

What would Sylvester Stallone think? The actor who brought Rocky to life had some fun on his Instagram:

"Rocky just bought a new hat that’s edible! Happy Halloween," Stallone wrote.

Whoever was responsible for the prank spooked off into the night before our camera got there.

NBC10 reached out to a few entities to see if they had any comment about the pumpkin-headed statue.

