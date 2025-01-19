Eagles invite survivor of New Orleans attack to playoff game at the Linc

More than two weeks after he was injured and lost his best friend in the New Orleans truck attack, Montgomery County native Ryan Quigley and his family were invited to Sunday’s playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

Quigley, who grew up in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, attended Lansdale Catholic High School, played football at Princeton University, and is a lifelong Eagles fan. Before the game, Eagles players, including A.J. Brown, spoke with Quigley and his family to offer them support as he continues to recover.

Quigley and his best friend Martin "Tiger" Bech – who he played football with at Princeton – were both on Bourbon Street in New Orleans back on Jan. 1, 2025, when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd and engaged in a shootout with police before being shot and killed.

Fifteen people – including Bech – were killed in the attack while dozens of others – including Quigley – were injured. Before the game, Quigley spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about how grateful he was to the Eagles for reaching out to him and his family.

“My buddy Tiger, him and I were big Birds fans and to honor him and to be a part of the special day in the playoffs, it means the world,” Quigley said. “It’s a great organization and I'm just happy to be here.”

He also spoke about his friend’s legacy.

“Tiger was my best friend. We played football together at Princeton. We lived together and worked together in New York,” Quigley said. “He had a special quality to make everyone that he met feel like they were his best friend. He lived life to the fullest and I want to encourage everyone to do the same. The one thing he would say today is, ‘Go Birds.’ So, go Birds.”