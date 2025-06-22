SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants reliever Sean Hjelle addressed accusations of abuse made by his wife on social media, saying he's still in the process of trying to figure the situation out.

Hjelle didn’t get into specifics and said he plans to release an official statement on the matter in the coming weeks.

“I feel confident in saying that I will have one eventually,” Hjelle said following San Francisco's 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park. “I don’t have an exact timeline on that but I would like to actually get with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I make an actual statement.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Caroline Hjelle’s post on TikTok on Friday included a caption that read: “When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this (video was taken) once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone.”

According to Hjelle, the couple have not been together for awhile and have been in the process of divorcing for about a year. Clerical and legal procedures have held matters up.

“We reached an agreement in mediation this offseason,” Hjelle said. “In the state of Virginia we had to wait a full year of separation, which was filed last May. So the official divorce decree has been delayed because of me starting in Sacramento, and per the terms of the agreement there were some nuances and what not.

“So that part has actually been delayed. But for all intents and purposes the divorce is a signature away from being officially finalized.”

The Giants released a statement earlier Saturday acknowledging that Major League Baseball has begun investigating the incident.

Hjelle hadn’t spoken publicly about it until Saturday and wants to wait until he gathers more information before making any further comments.

“I would like to talk with my agent, my lawyer,” Hjelle said. “This has been something that’s been going on for over a year now in terms of our relationship and our divorce and our separation and everything. But I don’t have any official comment right now.

“I just want to talk to the appropriate people, figure out what the steps are (and) just kind of take it in stride.”