Sky's Chennedy Carter takes shot at Caitlin Clark on Threads

There's a new layer to the Chicago Sky-Caitlin Clark saga.

Following Saturday's eventful matchup that was headlined by Chennedy Carter's blindside shoulder shot to Clark, the Sky guard appeared to double down on her thoughts toward the Indiana Fever star.

Carter on Sunday responded to a post on Threads about her refusing to answer postgame questions on the shoulder shot by taking a shot at Clark, saying, "...beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man" followed by a laughing emoji.

In the 71-70 Fever win, Clark posted 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. On the season, the No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on a 38/31/90 shooting split.

Carter, who is on her third team in three years after being the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, is averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks on a 55/17/85 shooting split coming off the bench in every game.

The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Carter's foul on Clark to a Flagrant 1.

Additionally, Sky rookie Angel Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available for an interview after the loss, while Chicago was fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter said in her postgame presser.

"I think at this point, I know I'm gonna take a couple hard shots a game, and that's what it is," Clark said in her interview. "I'm trying not to let it bother me."

The two teams will next meet on Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT in Indiana.

