‘I'm expecting it to be a blast': Slinging chicken, Barkley anticipates parade

You'd think being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and having won the Super Bowl just days ago, you wouldn't need to work a shift in a drive thru at a fast food restaurant.

Yet, that's exactly what Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did in a visit to a Raising Cane's restaurant in Feasterville, Trevose on Thursday morning.

During his hour-long "shift," Barkley served customers at the counter and drive-thru and took time to talk about Super Bowl LIX and his excitement for Friday's World Champions Parade in Philadelphia.

Though, he admitted, he doesn't know what to expect come Friday.

"I don't know what to expect. Philly fans have been super amazing all-year round. Just the love and support that they have for this team. The city truly buys into this team," said Barkley. "But, I'm expecting it to be a blast, a party."

During the morning, throngs of fans filled the parking lot outside the restaurant awaiting Barkley's arrival. The crowd exploded into cheers once the running back arrived.

In taking a moment to talk to reporters gathered at the eatery, Barkley said that he's enjoying the break-neck pace of appearances and interviews -- on Tuesday he even joined Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the starting members of the offensive line to chug some beers on The Tonight Show -- but, said he's looking forward to celebrating at home with the fans that supported the team all year.

Asked about coming to the city after leaving the Giants, Barkley said that, even when he was in New York, he still had support from, what he called "undercover fans."

"They've been amazing to me and my family," he said, noting that he especially appreciates how fans have fallen in love with his daughter, Jada. "It's been a blast."

Barkley has always been something of a local. He was born in New York City, but, Barkley's family moved to Bethlehem in the Lehigh Valley in his youth. Barkley attended Whitehall High School in Whitehall Township and later, Penn State University.

Along the way, Barkley said, he has worked at a fast food restaurant in the past, so, he had some experience in the industry before the visit to Raising Cane's, he Barkley said.

Though, he wouldn't say just where he was employed.

"I won't say names, I'm here to promote Raising Cane's," said a smiling Barkley.

And, though Barkley said he's looking forward to Friday's parade and celebrating with the fans, he is also excited to get back into training once it all settles down and he can focus on next season.

"It's hard to win one. And, you kind of take it in, you enjoy the moment and then you start all over. It starts all over after Friday," he said. "Greedy is not the word, but you get addicted to it. You want to find a way to lift that Lombardi up again and do it all over again."

