As America celebrates 250 years, some of the biggest sporting events in the world are coming to the Philadelphia region in 2026.

The best golfers in the world will get in on the party when the 2026 PGA Championship returns to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

With one of golf's four majors for men a little more than a year away, here's your guide to seeing the best golfers alive on the pristine Delaware County course.

When is the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club? ⛳

The PGA Championship will take place from May 11 to 17, 2026, at the golf club that dates back to 1896.

The main event featuring the best in men's golf runs from May 14 to 17, 2026.

This is the first time one of the four majors has been in the Philadelphia region since Merion hosted the 2013 U.S. Open.

Has Aronimink ever hosted the PGA Championship? 🏌️

The historic golf club on St. Davids Road last hosted the event in 1962 when legendary South African golfer Gary Player won the first of his two PGA Championship.

Other big golf events at the Delaware County club include the 1977 U.S. Amateur, 2003 Senior PGA Championship, 2010 & 2011 AT&T National, 2018 BMW Championship and 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

That's right, the Donald Ross-designed course is the first to host all three of the PGA's major championships (men's women's and senior).

How can you get tickets to the 2026 PGA Championship?

On Monday, March 31, 2025, in a brief video featuring the championship's Wanamaker Trophy in front of holes on the course and Philly sites like the Rocky Statue, LOVE sculpture, Comcast Tower and Reading Terminal Market, the PGA of America announced the ticket registry was open.

The PGA Ticket registry gives golf fans a chance at buying tickets later this year. Chase cardholders will get first dibs through a presale.

People interested in volunteering during the weeklong event can also sign up online.

What is the economic impact of the PGA Championship?

Organizers expect the PGA Championship to bring in about $125 million in economic benefits to the Philadelphia region.

Sports world descends on Philly region for America's Semiquincentennial in 2026

Other big sporting events coming to the Philadelphia region for the Semiquincentennial in 2026 include NCAA men's March Madness basketball, FIFA World Cup games and the MLB All-Star Game.

