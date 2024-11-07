Bronny James is headed to the G League.

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned the son of LeBron James to their affiliate South Bay on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is expected to make his debut on Saturday in South Bay's season opener against Salt Lake City, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

James, who will remain on Los Angeles' roster on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, is expected to play only in South Bay's home games while splitting time with the Lakers, per Charania.

South Bay plays its home games at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California -- about 15 miles from the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena.

"The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one,” Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters in October. “[General manager Rob Pelinka] and I have talked about that. LeBron's talked about that."

The Lakers selected James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He signed a standard deal rather than a two-way contract typically reached by second-round prospects expected to split time between the NBA and G League.

James has appeared in four games with the Lakers, averaging 1.0 point, 0.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 3.3 minutes per.

James and his father made NBA history in the Lakers' season opener on Oct. 22 when they became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

Bronny James scores his first-career bucket!



James scored his first career points on a jumper against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his father's former team.

The father-son duo made NBA history when Bronny James entered the Suns-Lakers preseason game with his father, LeBron James, also on the court.