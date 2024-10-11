Why did people line up outside new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Delaware?

People lined up early Friday outside of a massive New Castle County, Delaware, store that is much more than your average sporting goods location.

Folks lined up to get inside Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at Brandywine Town Center for its grand opening celebration on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

What is different about a Dick's House of Sport location?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Pennsylvania-based Dick's has already opened about one dozen House of Sports locations around the country, with several more planned.

The new Brandywine Parkway location in Wilmington opened recently and features a climbing wall; cages to practice baseball, soccer lacrosse and others sports; golf simulators; and much more. They are even offering birthday parties.

What sports stars, deals await customers to new Dick's House of Sport in Delaware?

"Expect prizes, special appearances and more for a fun-filled weekend," Dick's says on the new store's website.

For the grand opening, Dick's is bringing in sports stars for meet and greets.

Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET - Eagles superaltar running back Saquon Barkley

Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET - Legendary Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky

Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET - Former Phillies All-Star outfielder and World Series champ Jayson Werth

People lined up at the store before Friday's opening to get one of 100 mystery gift cards for adults and one of 100 DSG X-Flight footballs for kids. The giveaways also happen Saturday and Sunday morning.

Dick's also offered a chance to win a $500 grand prize and parking lot games, food and music.

Seeking deals? Dick's offered a series of doorbuster deals also has a coupon on its website giving customers $10 of a purchase of $50 or more.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.