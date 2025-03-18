FAQ: NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock

Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers located in NBC Sports Philadelphia’s television territory can now purchase monthly add-on subscriptions to receive a 24/7 stream of the network’s extensive sports programming, including:

Live Philadelphia Phillies (MLB), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows.

NBC Sports Philadelphia also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as ‘SportsNet Central,’ and live coverage of other teams, including college basketball and football.

What is NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

NBC Sports Philadelphia is a regional sports network now available to in-market users via monthly add-on subscriptions to their Peacock Premium and Premium Plus Plans. Subscribers have access to the 24/7 stream of the network, plus live games programmed on ‘plus’ or ‘overflow’ channels. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What programming is included on NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock includes all of the 24/7 programming from the networks, including live Phillies (MLB), 76ers (NBA) and Flyers (NHL) games, pregame and postgame shows, NFL coverage, and news, analysis and commentary, plus games from other college and professional teams. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What live games are included on NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Phillies (MLB), 76ers (NBA) and Flyers (NHL) game schedules include non-nationally exclusive regular season and postseason games, as well as select preseason matchups. Live games on the network’s ‘plus’ channel will be available to subscribers outside the 24/7 network stream in ‘live event players.’ In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

In what areas can I watch NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock is available to Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plan subscribers located within the network’s television territory, based on subscribers’ zip codes. Subscribers can visit NBC Sports Philadelphia to determine availability in their zip code. Please note that regardless of whether NBC Sports Philadelphia is available to purchase based on your zip code, you may still experience in-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on your location consistent with television availability and league policies.

Do I need a Peacock Plan to add NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

To subscribe to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock, users must have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan subscription. The cost of NBC Sports Philadelphia would be in addition to the cost of a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan.

How do I subscribe to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

Users with a direct-billed Peacock Premium ($7.99/mo) or Premium Plus ($13.99/mo.) Plan can purchase an add-on subscription at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

What is the monthly cost of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Peacock?

In addition to a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Plan, the cost of NBC Sports Philadelphia is $24.95/mo.

How else can I watch NBC Sports Philadelphia?

NBC Sports Philadelphia is still available via cable, streaming, and telco multichannel video providers, and their users can continue to stream the networks via TV Everywhere.

How can I contact Peacock for assistance with my account and subscription?

For more assistance, or to connect with the Peacock Customer Care team, please check the Peacock Help Center here.