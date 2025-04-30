Philadelphia's Broad Street Run: Your guide to 2025 race, expo

Ready, set, go! Philadelphia’s iconic Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run -- the largest 10-mile road race in the country -- kicks off this weekend.

With all the fun comes a free health expo and road closures.

So, if you're lacing up your shoes, or just trying to avoid the 40,000-runners' 10-mile journey, here's your guide to the race.

When will the Broad Street Run take place? 👟

The 2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held on Sunday, May 4, with elite athletes starting at 7 a.m. and other runners beginning in waves after. Wheelchair athletes push off at 6:55 a.m.

The race starts a bit earlier to give time for all the runners to clear out of South Philadelphia ahead of the 2:05 p.m. Phillies game against the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

City officials said the race will kick off from Central High School Athletic Field on Broad Street, between Fisher Avenue and Somerville Avenue.

“This race is one of the most beloved Philadelphia traditions—a celebration of health, wellness, and the determination of thousands who push themselves to achieve something great,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in a press release. “Every year, runners and neighbors come together to showcase our city’s energy, spirit, and resilience. I’m proud to see that legacy continue in 2025.”

Where is the finish line for the Broad Street Run?

The 2025 Broad Street Run is back at its traditional finish line at the Navy Yard. That means the race course will be a straight line from the start line at Somerville and Broad with no turns (outside of the half circle around City Hall)

"It’s thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition, and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks, and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said.

What roads will be closed for the Broad Street Run?

The City of Philadelphia has shared details regarding road closure impacts, saying in part:

"Phased road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday. No parking will be permitted on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard between 2:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will be closed to traffic at 4 a.m.

Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 6:30 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m.

Roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced. Based on former years of the run, The City expects the course to reopen by Noon."

Police will be positioned along Broad Street to assist drivers at finding other routes. Pedestrians will be able to cross, but expect it to take a while.

City officials said pedestrians can expect delays when trying to walk across roads or streets along the racecourse. Police will allow pedestrian traffic through intersections when possible.

The best bet is to avoid having to cross Broad Street at any point Sunday morning.

What will parking be like for the Broad Street Run?

According to officials, there is no parking available in the start area.

Participants can park their cars for free in the Sports Complex parking lots (Broad Street and Pattison Avenue) and take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the starting area.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by 1 p.m. to prepare for the Phillies game.

Prior to Sunday, “No Parking” signs will be posted at the starting area, along the racecourse, and in the center median of Broad Street.

Do I need a SEPTA Key Card to ride the subway on race morning?

Nope.

"Every registered competitor can ride the Broad Street Line [B] for free to the starting line at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue, located between Olney Transit Center and Logan Station," SEPTA said.

SEPTA will run express trains from NRG Station starting at 4:30 a.m.

"Free rides for registered runners are available on the BSL before and after the race until noon," SEPTA said. "Participants must display their 2025 official race bib with their competitor number to ride for free."

Runners and spectators can expect early morning Regional Rail service on the Glenside Combined Line to access the Fern Rock Transit Center and the Broad Street Line subway.

Check out SEPTA's full ride guide.

Will we get rain on race day?

Rain shower chances increase throughout the race with perhaps the longest, driest weather window being at the start of the race at 7 a.m., NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist James Gregorio said.

By mid-morning rain and shower chances increase with greater chances of heavier rain, as well. These showers and downpours will be very scattered and hit and miss, relying largely on where our weak secondary storm system sets up.

Can you still register for the Broad Street Run?

Sorry, but the registration lottery took place months ago, so there are no spots available for the run.

When is the Health & Wellness Expo?

The 2025 Broad Street Run Health & Wellness Expo takes place Friday, May 2, and Saturday May 3, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center – Hall F. Attendees should plan to enter at 12th and Arch Streets.

The free expo is open to the public and is where runners can grab their race bibs and swag.

The event runs (get it?) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For course maps, transportation tips, and spectator guidance, visit the official 2025 Broad Street Run Race Guide.

What is the city's public safety plan for the Broad Street Run?

City officials said runners are encouraged to stay updated before the race, including checking for event details and weather conditions.

Runners can text RUNPHL to 888777 for free alerts directly to their phone.

Use of drones is prohibited over the course for the safety of participants. If you see a drone, you are urged to report it.

Also, officials said the lost child reunification area will be located in the registration tent on the Parade Grounds in the Navy Yard. The runners’ reunion area will be located in the northwest quadrant of the Parade Grounds near the Kids Dash zone.