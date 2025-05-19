East LA basketball court gets a Mamba makeover in tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

A refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park was unveiled Monday after getting a purple-and-gold makeover in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The court at Atlantic Avenue Park in the East Los Angeles area was refurbished by BodyArmor sports drink and The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The court features a design with colors and symbols that honor legacies of the Lakers great and daughter Gianna.

The purple-and-gold court has the phrase "Play Gigi's Way" on a sideline and a "Kobe & Gianna Bryant" logo surrounded by butterflies at mid-court. The 24 and 2 inside each free throw circle are nods to their jersey numbers.

Natalia Bryant, 22, attended the unveiling.

"I’m happy that by opening these courts we get to give those opportunities to make those kinds of memories to get outside," Natalia Bryant said. "My sister would want everyone to play her way, play Gigi’s way. A level of competitiveness and also sportsmanship, as well. And, same with my dad, the Mamba mentality. I know that he just wants as many kids to be playing on this court, practicing everyday."

Vanessa Bryant is the chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to create opportunities for underserved young athletes in honor of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles.

The court is the 21st community basketball court sponsored by the foundation and the third in Los Angeles. The court is near three schools, including one attended by student Chole Pandy, who ran drills Monday with Natalia Bryant.

"It's so cool the family still wants to motivate future generations of basketball stars."

