Legendary Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, one of the first stars the team had, has died at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.

Love spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Bulls, then spent decades as a team ambassador in a variety of roles after his playing career ended.

“Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family,” the Bulls said in a statement.

Originally selected by Cincinnati in the 1965 NBA Draft, Love was one of the first star players for the Bulls after they entered the league. Love ultimately played nine seasons with the Bulls, averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 592 career games with Chicago.

He finished in the top-10 in MVP voting on two occasions, and was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

He was the second Bulls player to ever have his jersey retired, with his No. 10 jersey hanging from the rafters at the United Center.

Love spent decades as an ambassador for the Bulls, with his impact “transcending basketball,” according to a statement by the team.

“He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches,” the team said in a statement.

The Bulls said that memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Here is the team's full statement:

Additional information regarding memorial services will be shared at a later date.